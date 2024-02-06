Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,093 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in HP by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,618,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $264,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $151,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. 1,589,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,227,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

