Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,617 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 328.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 127,772 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $74.61. 222,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,519. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

