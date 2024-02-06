Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 38,285 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. 253,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,434. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

