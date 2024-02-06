Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 891,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,438. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.