Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.80. The company had a trading volume of 699,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The company has a market capitalization of $167.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

