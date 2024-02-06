Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,435,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,339,000 after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $16,071,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $705.99. 4,136,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $742.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.20%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

