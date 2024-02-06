Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $819,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,819,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,936. The firm has a market cap of $178.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

