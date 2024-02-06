Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWS traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,432. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

