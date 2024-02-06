Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $2.12 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,521,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,037,000 after buying an additional 357,859 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,075. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

