Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

