Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 109,888 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,385,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,708,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 667,144 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

