Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. 31,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

