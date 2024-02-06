Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 888,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 14.3% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $47,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,163. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.35.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

