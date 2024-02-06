Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 1,883,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,234,523. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

