Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $91,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Lennar by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $152.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.