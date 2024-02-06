Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.04.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

