Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Up 7.6%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.06. 1,634,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,611,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 85.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

