Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 306.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

