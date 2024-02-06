Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $30.50. Li Auto shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 2,558,734 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Li Auto Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

