Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.61 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

