Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,832,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after buying an additional 66,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,638,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 662,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 149,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

