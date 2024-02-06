Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.25-15.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.47. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.250-15.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $428.86.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $14.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.63. 562,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Linde has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.94 and its 200-day moving average is $392.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

