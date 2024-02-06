Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.580-3.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.250-15.650 EPS.
Linde Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $400.63 on Tuesday. Linde has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $194.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.60.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 372,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,277,000 after acquiring an additional 479,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
About Linde
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
