Litecoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.03 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $67.76 or 0.00158309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and approximately $199.58 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009468 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,175,600 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.