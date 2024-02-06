Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.13. 252,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,560,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 8.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.