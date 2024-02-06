Loews (NYSE:L) Posts Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $420,569,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Loews by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,372,000 after purchasing an additional 228,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Loews by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after buying an additional 165,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

