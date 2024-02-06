Longitude Cayman Ltd. Purchases 310,000 Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Lilium were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,322,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,368 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palantir Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,011 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Price Performance

Shares of LILM stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 490,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,500. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Lilium Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.