Longitude Cayman Ltd. Sells 26,000 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,220,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,618,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

