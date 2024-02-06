LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
LSI Industries Stock Performance
LYTS opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.98. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $387.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.
LSI Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
