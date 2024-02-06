LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LYTS opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.98. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $387.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

About LSI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LSI Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

