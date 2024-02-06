Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $2.33

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.46. Lufax shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 951,259 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Lufax Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

