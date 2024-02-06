Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up to $55.60

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $59.76. Lumentum shares last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 692,265 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Up 6.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lumentum by 192.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 45.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.