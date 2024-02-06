Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.87.

LUN traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.16. The company had a trading volume of 497,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,669. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.11.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

