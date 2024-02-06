MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTSI. Evercore ISI increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $96.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,462 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,694. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $21,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

