Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $8,025,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 140.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,526,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,923 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 54.2% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 127,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,783. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on M
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Macy’s
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Peloton stock backpedals to a new low as shorts win
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Palantir stock pops 20% and continues to silence skeptics
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.