Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $8,025,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 140.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,526,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,923 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 54.2% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 127,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,783. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

