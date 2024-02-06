Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

M has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.45.

NYSE:M opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

