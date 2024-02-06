Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MGYR opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.33. Magyar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.
Insider Transactions at Magyar Bancorp
In other Magyar Bancorp news, Director Michael F. Lombardi acquired 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $45,660.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,153.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
About Magyar Bancorp
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
