Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGYR opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.33. Magyar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

Insider Transactions at Magyar Bancorp

In other Magyar Bancorp news, Director Michael F. Lombardi acquired 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $45,660.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,153.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

About Magyar Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

