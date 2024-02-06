MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.51. 265,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 690,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

