Mandeep Chawla Sells 134,246 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 134,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.26, for a total value of C$6,478,711.96.

Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Mandeep Chawla sold 14,916 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total value of C$537,870.96.

Celestica stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.17. 247,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.65.

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.82 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6791401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

