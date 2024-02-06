MariaDB (MRDB) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) is one of 433 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MariaDB to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

MariaDB has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB’s competitors have a beta of 0.39, suggesting that their average share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MariaDB and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A MariaDB Competitors 2110 14096 28696 732 2.61

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.16%. Given MariaDB’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MariaDB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

24.2% of MariaDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MariaDB and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB $53.11 million -$51.86 million -0.18 MariaDB Competitors $2.24 billion $246.77 million 9.46

MariaDB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MariaDB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB -98.29% N/A -117.29% MariaDB Competitors -69.26% -126.32% -8.55%

Summary

MariaDB competitors beat MariaDB on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

MariaDB Company Profile

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

