Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Decreased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,638 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 3.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $510,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $188,566,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.24. 3,311,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

