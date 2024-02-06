Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,980,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.41% of Northern Trust worth $346,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.87.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.