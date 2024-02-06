Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 269,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.95% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $309,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,028,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.