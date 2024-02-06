Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,517 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.08% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $233,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.36. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

