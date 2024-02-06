Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $289.98 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 985,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.11% of Fortive worth $289,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 12,739.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Fortive by 4.2% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 137,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 0.9 %

FTV opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $83.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

