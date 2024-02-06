Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $323.12 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,046,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,661 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $323,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $116.30. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.46.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.