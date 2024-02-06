Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $323.12 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,046,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,661 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $323,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
NYSE H opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $116.30. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.46.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
