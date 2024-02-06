Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.44% of Motorola Solutions worth $201,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $325.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.25 and a 52-week high of $330.93. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

