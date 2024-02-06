Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,927,926 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,625,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.29% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.