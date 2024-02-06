Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.32% of CGI worth $305,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $116.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

