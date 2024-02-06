Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,551,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,593 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $246,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.