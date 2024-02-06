Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 120,652 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,059,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,652 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.32% of Edison International worth $320,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after buying an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after buying an additional 946,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Edison International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,907 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

